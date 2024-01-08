Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Leader takes command of the 168th Mission Support Group [Image 7 of 18]

    New Leader takes command of the 168th Mission Support Group

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the Eielson Honor Guard participate in an assumption of command ceremony at the 168th Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan 12, 2023. The Assumption of Command ceremony marks a formal passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability of command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    This work, New Leader takes command of the 168th Mission Support Group [Image 18 of 18], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor Guard
    Assumption of Command
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Alaska Air National Guard
    168th Wing

