U.S. Air Force Airmen with the Eielson Honor Guard participate in an assumption of command ceremony at the 168th Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan 12, 2023. The Assumption of Command ceremony marks a formal passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability of command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 18:52 Photo ID: 8199373 VIRIN: 240112-Z-UF872-1028 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 9.53 MB Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Leader takes command of the 168th Mission Support Group [Image 18 of 18], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.