Members of the 168th Wing attended the 168th MSG change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan 12, 2023. The Assumption of Command ceremony marks a formal passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability of command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 18:51
|Photo ID:
|8199378
|VIRIN:
|240112-Z-UF872-1009
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|11.27 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Leader takes command of the 168th Mission Support Group [Image 18 of 18], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Leader takes command of the 168th Mission Support Group
