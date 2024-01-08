U.S. Coast Guard troubleshoots VHF-FM communications on Guam

Members of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center visit the remote fixed facility site near Merizo on Guam to test and troubleshoot VHF-FM communications alongside local technicians on Jan. 15, 2024. The service continues to address the ongoing temporary U.S. Coast Guard outage of VHF-FM radio communications, which is integral for maritime safety, which began as an unintended consequence of a router relocation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Kira Adams)

