U.S. Coast Guard troubleshoots VHF-FM communications on Guam

Members of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center visit the remote fixed facility site near Merizo on Guam to test and troubleshoot VHF-FM communications alongside local technicians on Jan. 15, 2024. The service continues to address the ongoing temporary U.S. Coast Guard outage of VHF-FM radio communications, which is integral for maritime safety, which began as an unintended consequence of a router relocation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Kira Adams)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2024 20:54
|Photo ID:
|8198043
|VIRIN:
|240115-G-G0020-2967
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
