U.S. Coast Guard discusses VHF-FM communications outage with partners on Guam

Lt. Kira Adams and Senior Chief Petty Officer Brian Koji, from the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center, discuss the temporary outage with rescue partners on Guam to raise awareness and help mitigate the impact of issue on Jan. 14, 2024. The service continues to address the ongoing temporary U.S. Coast Guard outage of VHF-FM radio communications, which is integral for maritime safety, which began as an unintended consequence of a router relocation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Josiah Moss)

