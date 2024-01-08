Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard discusses VHF-FM communications outage with partners on Guam [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S. Coast Guard discusses VHF-FM communications outage with partners on Guam

    GUAM

    01.14.2024

    Photo by Josiah Moss 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Lt. Kira Adams and Senior Chief Petty Officer Brian Koji, from the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center, discuss the temporary outage with rescue partners on Guam to raise awareness and help mitigate the impact of issue on Jan. 14, 2024. The service continues to address the ongoing temporary U.S. Coast Guard outage of VHF-FM radio communications, which is integral for maritime safety, which began as an unintended consequence of a router relocation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Josiah Moss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.14.2024 20:54
    Photo ID: 8198048
    VIRIN: 240114-G-DB812-5788
    Resolution: 1500x2000
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard discusses VHF-FM communications outage with partners on Guam [Image 8 of 8], by Josiah Moss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Update 1: U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam continues to troubleshoot temporary VHF-FM radio communication disruption

    communications
    SAR
    telecom
    VHF-FM

