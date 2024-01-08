Update 1: U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam continues to troubleshoot temporary VHF-FM radio communication disruption

Photo By Josiah Moss | Lt. Kira Adams and Senior Chief Petty Officer Brian Koji, from the U.S. Coast Guard...... read more read more Photo By Josiah Moss | Lt. Kira Adams and Senior Chief Petty Officer Brian Koji, from the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center, visit remote fixed facility sites on Guam to test and troubleshoot VHF-FM communications alongside local technicians on Jan. 14, 2024. The service continues to address the ongoing temporary U.S. Coast Guard outage of VHF-FM radio communications, which is integral for maritime safety, which began as an unintended consequence of a router relocation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Josiah Moss) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam continues to address the ongoing temporary U.S. Coast Guard outage of VHF-FM radio communications, which is integral for maritime safety, on Jan. 15, 2024.



"Our dedicated team of technicians is actively working to restore our full functionality as swiftly as possible," said Lt. Kira Adams, command center chief at the Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center. "We understand the importance of VHF-FM radio communications for maritime safety and appreciate the patience and cooperation of the maritime community during this period. The safety and well-being of our mariners and waterway users remain our top priority."



Ongoing Efforts and Progress



1. Technical Visits to Remote Fixed Facility (RFF) Towers: Technical teams are visiting the RFF towers, conducting thorough assessments and implementing necessary interventions. These towers are crucial for the VHF-FM radio communication network, and experts employ their extensive skills to ensure a timely resolution to allow the U.S. Coast Guard to be able to monitor and transmit on VHF-FM.



2. Direct Leadership Engagement with First Responder Partners: Leaders from our Joint Rescue Sub-Center actively visit and discuss the issue with first responder partners who also utilize and monitor VHF-FM communications. These discussions are crucial for maintaining a collaborative and coordinated response to the current outage, ensuring that all parties involved are informed and prepared to assist as needed.



3. Continued Diligence by Technicians: Technicians across the Service at the forefront of this effort are working tirelessly to identify and rectify the outage root cause of the outage. Their expertise and commitment are invaluable in navigating this complex situation and are following established troubleshooting procedures with the Network Operation Center and U.S. Coast Guard Cyber Command along with telecom partners and contractors.



Safety Measures and Recommendations



While working to resolve this issue, the U.S. Coast Guard strongly encourages mariners and waterway users to:



- Have alternative communication methods available, including cellular and satellite phones, 406 MHz emergency beacons, and HF radios.

- Stay vigilant and informed about weather and maritime conditions.

- Ensure readiness with emergency procedures and safety equipment.



The U.S. Coast Guard will provide additional updates as more information becomes available. Watchstanders can be reached by phone at (671) 355-4824 for maritime emergencies.



The outage began on Jan. 12. The disruption is an unintended consequence of a routine and pre-planned router relocation to enhance the unit's operational capabilities. This outage does not impact the effectiveness of Search And Rescue Satellite Aided Tracking alerts from 406 MHz beacons, HF communications, or phone services. More information about the Rescue 21 system is available at https://www.dcms.uscg.mil/Our-Organization/Assistant-Commandant-for-Acquisitions-CG-9/Programs/C4ISR-Programs/Rescue-21/.



-USCG-



U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam team focuses on maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania. With a primary presence in Guam and Saipan and over 300 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the team maintains a strong U.S. presence in the Micronesia sub-region and adjacent areas, closely tied to local communities.