U.S. Coast Guard troubleshoots VHF-FM communications on Guam

Senior Chief Petty Officer Brian Koji, from the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center, visits remote fixed facility sites on Guam to test and troubleshoot VHF-FM communications alongside local technicians on Jan. 14, 2024. The service continues to address the ongoing temporary U.S. Coast Guard outage of VHF-FM radio communications, which is integral for maritime safety, which began as an unintended consequence of a router relocation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Josiah Moss)

