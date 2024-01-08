Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard troubleshoots VHF-FM communications on Guam [Image 2 of 8]

    U.S. Coast Guard troubleshoots VHF-FM communications on Guam

    GUAM

    01.14.2024

    Photo by Josiah Moss 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Lt. Kira Adams and Senior Chief Petty Officer Brian Koji, from the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center, visit remote fixed facility sites on Guam to test and troubleshoot VHF-FM communications alongside local technicians on Jan. 14, 2024. The service continues to address the ongoing temporary U.S. Coast Guard outage of VHF-FM radio communications, which is integral for maritime safety, which began as an unintended consequence of a router relocation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Josiah Moss)

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard troubleshoots VHF-FM communications on Guam [Image 8 of 8], by Josiah Moss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Update 1: U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam continues to troubleshoot temporary VHF-FM radio communication disruption

