    NTAG Miami Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 8]

    NTAG Miami Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

    SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    SUNRISE, Fla. (Jan. 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Johnny R. Lykins, Jr. salutes the sideboys as he departs upon completion of a Change of Command and retirement ceremony held inside the Flamingo Park Meeting Hall in Sunrise, Fla., on January 12, 2024. Lykins relieved Cmdr. Nicole A. Serrano as commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami (NTAG Miami). NTAG Miami, has 38 recruiting locations throughout Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands with a combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.14.2024 01:44
    Photo ID: 8197821
    VIRIN: 240112-N-RF885-1442
    Resolution: 5439x3619
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: SUNRISE, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

