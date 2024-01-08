NTAG Miami Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

240112-N-RF885-1437 SUNRISE, Fla. (Jan. 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nicole A. Serrano salutes the sideboys, accompanied by her children, during a Change of Command and retirement ceremony held inside the Flamingo Park Meeting Hall in Sunrise, Fla., on January 12, 2024. Serrano was relieved by Cmdr. Johnny R. Lykins, Jr. as commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami (NTAG Miami). NTAG Miami, has 38 recruiting locations throughout Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Island with a combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)

