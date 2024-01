SUNRISE, Fla. (Jan. 12, 2024) Commodore, Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) Region East, Capt. Jon P. Rigby, left, pins a Meritorious Service Medal on Cmdr. Nicole A. Serrano, during a Change of Command and retirement ceremony held inside the Flamingo Park Meeting Hall in Sunrise, Fla., on January 12, 2024. Serrano was relieved by Cmdr. Johnny R. Lykins as commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami (NTAG Miami). NTAG Miami, has 38 recruiting locations throughout Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands with a combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.14.2024 01:42 Photo ID: 8197816 VIRIN: 240112-N-RF885-1057 Resolution: 5705x3796 Size: 1.16 MB Location: SUNRISE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Miami Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.