NTAG Miami Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Johnny R. Lykins, Jr. relieved U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nicole A. Serrano as commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami (NTAG Miami) during a Change of Command and retirement ceremony inside the Flamingo Park Meeting Hall in Sunrise, Fla., on January 12, 2023.



Serrano addressed NTAG Miami Sailors, family, and friends about just how much she appreciates her Sailors and their efforts.



“You’re such a good team in the way you all pull together to accomplish the mission,” said Seranno, with tear-filled eyes. “I am so proud of all of you.”



Serrano formerly served as the command’s assistant operations officer from 2012-2015. She returned in 2020 as the command’s executive officer and fleeted up to commanding officer, relieving Cmdr. Sean Foster in November 2022. She retires from the Navy with 20 years of active duty service, passing on the torch in Navy tradition.



Each commanding officer serves two years and customarily serves as the executive officer before assuming command.



The ceremony upheld time-honored traditions that are indicative of a Navy Change of Command and retirement – reading of orders, reporting command, flag detail, awards, customary readings and more.



Lykins, the former executive officer at the command, assumed his new role as NTAG Miami’s commanding officer during the ceremony. A swift transfer of authority passed from Serrano to Lykins as both families looked on.



Commander, Navy Recruiting Center, Jon P. Rigby, was the presiding officer for the ceremony and expressed his sentiment as Serrano departs.



“I have to be perfectly honest and up front that I am not entirely happy to be here today,” commented Rigby. “As the commodore for 13 Commander command NTAGs, I rely on good leaders to run effective commands, achieve the mission, and most importantly, take care of the sailors under their charge. Today, without a doubt, I am losing one my best. I don’t say that lightly or as a courtesy as Nicole exits…… it is a fact.”



A mother of four herself, Serrano views her team at NTAG Miami as an extended part of her family and was revered as a caring leader by her staff. She is reputed for her diligence in establishing work-life balance throughout the entire command. She led her command through a challenging post-pandemic environment, leaving a lasting legacy of overcoming obstacles, eliminating barriers to success.



Serrano was responsible for spearheading and leading the initial transformation of Navy Recruiting District Miami into a Navy Talent Acquisition Group. She mentored and led more than 300 Sailors, 38 Navy recruiting stations, four Navy Reserve recruiting stations, and three Navy liaison offices.



During her tenure, two of her Sailors were awarded Navy Recruiting Command's Sailor of the Year (FY-21 and FY-22), three of her Sailors were awarded Recruiter of the Year awards for exceptional performance in diversity recruiting, classifying, and support, 27 of her Sailors were promoted to Chief Petty Officer, and 28 of her Sailors were promoted to First Class Petty Officer. Furthermore, NTAG Miami’s successes led to over 3, 900 future officers and enlisted Sailors, shipped and commissioned.



Serrano commented on how she is happy to be leaving her command on a high note. She recalled celebrating meeting mission requirements by ringing the bell on her final month as commanding officer.



“We were so proud to be able to ring that bell,” Serrano said joyfully.



NTAG Miami, has recruiting locations throughout Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands with a combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet.



As she transitions into retirement, Serrano does so in confidence, affirming that she knows her Sailors are in very capable hands.



"Knowing Johnny and getting to see firsthand the leadership, maturity and common sense he has displayed over the last year as executive officer for NTAG Miami,” said Rigby. “Johnny is going to pick up right where Nicole left off.”

