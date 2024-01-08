240112-N-RF885-1037 SUNRISE, Fla. (Jan. 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Johnny R. Lykins, Jr. addresses guests during a Change of Command and retirement ceremony held inside the Flamingo Park Meeting Hall in Sunrise, Fla., on January 12, 2024. Lykins relieved Cmdr. Nicole A. Serrano as commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami (NTAG Miami). NTAG Miami, has 38 recruiting locations throughout Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands with a combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.14.2024 01:44 Photo ID: 8197820 VIRIN: 240112-N-RF885-1077 Resolution: 4217x2806 Size: 697.53 KB Location: SUNRISE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Miami Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.