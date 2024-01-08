240112-N-PG545-1180, Fairfax, Va. (January 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Band saxophone section, guest soloists, and Capt. Kenneth Collins, pose for a photo following a concert at the 44th International Saxophone Symposium. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2024 14:49
|Photo ID:
|8197756
|VIRIN:
|240112-N-PQ545-1180
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.98 MB
|Location:
|FAIRFAX, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT