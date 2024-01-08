240112-N-PG545-1079, Fairfax, Va. (January 12, 2024) Guest soloist, Kenneth Tse, professor of saxophone at the University of Iowa, performs a solo with the U.S. Navy Concert Band during the 44th International Saxophone Symposium at George Mason University Center for the Arts.(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.13.2024 14:49 Photo ID: 8197749 VIRIN: 240112-N-PQ545-1079 Resolution: 7073x4715 Size: 8.23 MB Location: FAIRFAX, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.