Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium [Image 1 of 14]

    U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium

    FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240112-N-PG545-1007, Fairfax, Va. (January 12, 2024) U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at the 44th International Saxophone Symposium at George Mason University Center for the Arts. The symposium features a mix of performances, masterclasses and lectures designed for musicians of all ages and welcomes guest soloists and participants from across the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.13.2024 14:49
    Photo ID: 8197744
    VIRIN: 240112-N-PQ545-1007
    Resolution: 7496x4997
    Size: 11.03 MB
    Location: FAIRFAX, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium
    U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium
    U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium
    U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium
    U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium
    U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium
    U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium
    U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium
    U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium
    U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium
    U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium
    U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium
    U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium
    U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy band
    saxophone
    music

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT