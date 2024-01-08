U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium

240112-N-PG545-1123, Fairfax, Va. (January 12, 2024) Senior Chief Musician Jim Swarts, from Portland, Ore., performs with the U.S. Navy Concert Band during the 44th International Saxophone Symposium. Navy Band’s annual International Saxophone Symposium features a mix of performances, masterclasses and lectures designed for musicians of all ages and welcomes guest soloists and participants from across the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

