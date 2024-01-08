U.S. Navy Band presents its 44th International Saxophone Symposium

240112-N-PG545-1045, Fairfax, Va. (January 12, 2024) Chief Musician Jonathan Yanik, from Simsbury, Conn., performs as a soloist during Navy Band's 44th International Saxophone Symposium at George Mason University Center for the Arts. Navy Band’s annual International Saxophone Symposium features a mix of performances, masterclasses and lectures designed for musicians of all ages and welcomes guest soloists and participants from across the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

