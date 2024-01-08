Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day 4 of the 304th Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5]

    Day 4 of the 304th Best Warrior Competition

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Day 4 of the 304th Best Warrior Competition kicked off with the Army Warrior Task, followed by the Confidence Course, and concluded with the Board Appearance. Command Sgt. Maj. Elizabeth Kissee is grateful to all cadres and competitors alike for giving their best efforts. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2024 00:16
    Location: US
    This work, Day 4 of the 304th Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

