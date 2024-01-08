Day 4 of the 304th Best Warrior Competition kicked off with the Army Warrior Task, followed by the Confidence Course, and concluded with the Board Appearance. Command Sgt. Maj. Elizabeth Kissee is grateful to all cadres and competitors alike for giving their best efforts. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2024 00:16
|Photo ID:
|8197572
|VIRIN:
|231207-A-PK275-9210
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|724.64 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Day 4 of the 304th Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT