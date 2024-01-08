Congratulations to Lt. Col. Kaylin S. Song for your promotion at 311 ESC!

Lt. Col. Song assumed the role of Assistant Chief of Staff, G4 of the 311 ESC in July 2023.



Throughout her military journey, Lt. Col. Song undertook various roles such as Battalion Maintenance Officer, Support Operations Officer, Distribution Integration Branch Chief, Battalion Executive Officer, and Commander in different units, showcasing her versatile experience in various command and staff positions.



Outside her professional life, Lt. Col. Song is married to Kanghyun, and together they have two daughters, Isabel and Kayla. Her dedication, extensive military education, and diverse experience highlight her commitment to serving our nation within the United States Army.



(Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

