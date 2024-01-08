The competitors of the 304th Best Warrior Competition began Day 3 with weapon qualification, progressed to Land Navigation, and concluded the day with Drill and Ceremony as the mystery event. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2024 00:16
|Photo ID:
|8197571
|VIRIN:
|231206-A-PK275-5309
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|725.01 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 304th Best Warrior Competition Day 03 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT