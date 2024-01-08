The competitors of the 304th Best Warrior Competition began Day 3 with weapon qualification, progressed to Land Navigation, and concluded the day with Drill and Ceremony as the mystery event. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2024 00:16 Photo ID: 8197571 VIRIN: 231206-A-PK275-5309 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 725.01 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 304th Best Warrior Competition Day 03 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.