    304th Best Warrior Competition Day 03 [Image 4 of 5]

    304th Best Warrior Competition Day 03

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    The competitors of the 304th Best Warrior Competition began Day 3 with weapon qualification, progressed to Land Navigation, and concluded the day with Drill and Ceremony as the mystery event. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

