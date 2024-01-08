Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04th Best Warrior Competition DAY 01 [Image 2 of 5]

    04th Best Warrior Competition DAY 01

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    The 311th ESC supports the 304th Best Warrior Competition, commencing today with the arrival of 14 competitors from seven units. The 304th Command Sgt. Maj. Elizabeth Kissee greeted all participants, outlined the competition rules, and initiated the event with the height and weight standard. The competitors then took a written exam and essay. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2024 00:16
    Photo ID: 8197568
    VIRIN: 240104-A-PK275-9142
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 518.83 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 04th Best Warrior Competition DAY 01 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

