    304th Best Warrior Competition DAY 02 [Image 3 of 5]

    304th Best Warrior Competition DAY 02

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    The second day of the 304th Best Warrior Competition kicked off with an early morning ACFT, followed by the EST 2000 event, and concluded with a 12-mile Foot March, which all competitors successfully completed. The 304th Command Sgt. Maj. Elizabeth Kissee expresses immense pride in all competitors and cadres for contributing to a highly successful day. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 304th Best Warrior Competition DAY 02 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    311TH ESC

