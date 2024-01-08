The second day of the 304th Best Warrior Competition kicked off with an early morning ACFT, followed by the EST 2000 event, and concluded with a 12-mile Foot March, which all competitors successfully completed. The 304th Command Sgt. Maj. Elizabeth Kissee expresses immense pride in all competitors and cadres for contributing to a highly successful day. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2024 00:16
|Photo ID:
|8197569
|VIRIN:
|240105-A-PK275-1811
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|968.88 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 304th Best Warrior Competition DAY 02 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT