The second day of the 304th Best Warrior Competition kicked off with an early morning ACFT, followed by the EST 2000 event, and concluded with a 12-mile Foot March, which all competitors successfully completed. The 304th Command Sgt. Maj. Elizabeth Kissee expresses immense pride in all competitors and cadres for contributing to a highly successful day. (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2024 00:16 Photo ID: 8197569 VIRIN: 240105-A-PK275-1811 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 968.88 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 304th Best Warrior Competition DAY 02 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.