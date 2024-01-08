Spc. Samuel Elston (left), a military police officer with the 57th Military Police Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command faces off with his opponent ahead of the final combatives match at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 30, 2023. The 25th Infantry Division hosted a combatives tournament from Nov. 28 to 30 during Tropic Lightning Week. Tropic Lightning week is a week of activities, ceremonies, and sporting tournaments conducted to celebrate the 25th ID’s birthday.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 18:07
|Photo ID:
|8196173
|VIRIN:
|231130-A-A5006-7219
|Resolution:
|600x800
|Size:
|69.05 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Hometown:
|AURORA, IL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Hometown:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
A fighting Soldier and his opportunities
Military Police
