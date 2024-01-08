Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A fighting Soldier and his opportunities [Image 5 of 5]

    A fighting Soldier and his opportunities

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Spc. Samuel Elston (left), a military police officer with the 57th Military Police Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command faces off with his opponent ahead of the final combatives match at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 30, 2023. The 25th Infantry Division hosted a combatives tournament from Nov. 28 to 30 during Tropic Lightning Week. Tropic Lightning week is a week of activities, ceremonies, and sporting tournaments conducted to celebrate the 25th ID’s birthday.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A fighting Soldier and his opportunities [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

