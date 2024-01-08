A fighting Soldier and his opportunities

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Samuel Elston (left), a military police officer with the 57th Military Police...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Samuel Elston (left), a military police officer with the 57th Military Police Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command faces off with his opponent ahead of the final combatives match at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 30, 2023. The 25th Infantry Division hosted a combatives tournament from Nov. 28 to 30 during Tropic Lightning Week. Tropic Lightning week is a week of activities, ceremonies, and sporting tournaments conducted to celebrate the 25th ID’s birthday. see less | View Image Page

One year in and many accomplishments later, one Soldier believes that every opportunity has worth. Spc. Samuel Elston, a military police officer with the 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, shows that job fulfillment can come in many forms. From figurative to physical blows, Elston demonstrates that accomplishing goals can take effort.



“I think it [the Army] offers me a multitude of opportunities in terms of my career field and the things I want to do,” said Elston, an Aurora, Illinois, native. “It drives and motivates me.”



From high school to college, Elston knew he wanted to work in the field of criminal justice. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and psychology and realized he wanted more out of his chosen field. He desired a challenge and saw that the Army was the perfect place for that.



“I didn’t want to be a regular cop,” said Elston. “I need something that pushes me both mentally and physically. The Army seemed like a good fit for that.”



Joining the Army at the age of 25, Elston thought it necessary to chase every opportunity available and learn as much as possible.



Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Magness, Elston’s platoon sergeant, said, “his attitude is unmatched with others within the unit. His consistent performance encourages all others to emulate how he carries himself.”



Within his first year in the Army, Elston earned his Air Assault wings, Jungle tab, and Expert Soldier Badge in addition to attending a litany of other military courses, and he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.



“I put that pedal to the metal, and I just tried to not let off,” said Elston. “I really tried to take any opportunity that I could get.”



From a young age, Elston’s drive and commitment was apparent. Claudio Torres, a Metea Valley High School wrestling coach in 2010, met Elston at a youth wrestling club when he was in the 7th grade. Torres immediately saw potential, stating that Elston was always pushing himself.



“Sam has always had that dog mentality,” said Torres. “If there is one phrase to describe him, it is that he is very determined.”



Elston has always set high goals for himself and pushes himself past his comfort zone, he said. A lot of his drive and his motivation for competing comes from his past with wrestling.



“Sam is a person who puts one hundred percent into his goals and sets high expectations for himself,” said Torres.



Elston’s mindset and drive continued in his military service. Sgt. Mike Early, 728th Military Police Battalion’s combatives representative, introduced him to their combatives curriculum. Having a competitive spirit and a history with combative sports, Elston jumped at the chance to train again. After several months, Early informed him about an upcoming tournament and suggested he compete.



“It's [combatives] just something that I love to get out and compete in,” said Elston. “There was a tournament coming up and it was right up my alley.”



With a winner’s mentality and a competitor’s spirit, Elston attended the 25th Infantry Division’s Tropic Lightning Week combatives tournament. From Nov. 28 to 30, Elston competed in five mixed martial arts matches. He won the first three by getting one technical knockout and submitting two other competitors.



Elston climbed his tournament bracket, and by his fourth and longest match he was in the semi-finals. Round after round, Elston defeated the competition, making it to the finals. Before the second round ended, Elston found himself standing before his opponent after forcing him to submit. Elston then realized his achievement.



On Nov. 30, after days of grueling competition, Elston beat out 31 other competitors and won his bracket.



“I wasn't expecting to win the tournament, but I’m not going out there to lose - I would say that it was definitely my goal, and I’m glad I was able to pull it off,” said Elston.



Through it all, Elston realized that he wouldn’t normally have these opportunities outside of the Army. Elston has already started moving toward his future goals, including participating in another MMA tournament with 25th ID on Fort Benning, Georgia.



“Spc. Elston is a one of a kind Soldier. He is an outstanding and humble Soldier with great potential to go far.” said Magness.



With his drive for knowledge and fulfillment, Elston understands that, with enough effort – and maybe a few punches – any goal is achievable.