    A fighting Soldier and his opportunities [Image 4 of 5]

    A fighting Soldier and his opportunities

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Spc. Samuel Elston, a military police officer with the 57th Military Police Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command poses for a photo on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2024.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 18:07
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
    Hometown: AURORA, IL, US
    Hometown: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
    Hometown: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
