Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 18:07 Photo ID: 8196172 VIRIN: 240110-A-LG865-2746 Resolution: 6781x4523 Size: 4.38 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Hometown: AURORA, IL, US Hometown: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Hometown: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, A fighting Soldier and his opportunities [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.