    A fighting Soldier and his opportunities [Image 1 of 5]

    A fighting Soldier and his opportunities

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Coach Claudio Torres (left) talks with Samuel Elston (right) during a wrestling competition at Metea Valley High School in Aurora, Illinois. Elston would later join the Army in 2022, and become a military police officer for the 57th Military Police Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and later become the division combatives champion in his weight class.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 18:07
    Photo ID: 8196169
    VIRIN: 240111-A-A5006-2454
    Resolution: 2560x1920
    Size: 371.3 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
    Hometown: AURORA, IL, US
    Hometown: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
    Hometown: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

