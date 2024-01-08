Coach Claudio Torres (left) talks with Samuel Elston (right) during a wrestling competition at Metea Valley High School in Aurora, Illinois. Elston would later join the Army in 2022, and become a military police officer for the 57th Military Police Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and later become the division combatives champion in his weight class.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 18:07 Photo ID: 8196169 VIRIN: 240111-A-A5006-2454 Resolution: 2560x1920 Size: 371.3 KB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Hometown: AURORA, IL, US Hometown: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Hometown: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A fighting Soldier and his opportunities [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.