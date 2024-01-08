Spc. Samuel Elston (left), a military police officer with the 57th Military Police Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command celebrates his victory during a division combatives tournament after winning the final match in his weight class at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 30, 2023. The 25th Infantry Division hosted a combatives tournament from Nov. 28 to 30 during Tropic Lightning Week. Tropic Lightning week is a week of activities, ceremonies, and sporting tournaments conducted to celebrate the 25th ID’s birthday.
|11.30.2023
|01.11.2024 18:07
|8196170
|231130-A-A5006-5397
|584x314
|35.69 KB
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|AURORA, IL, US
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|3
|0
A fighting Soldier and his opportunities
Military Police
