Dr. Alicia Rodriguez, U.S. Army Central’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention
director, delivers remarks during the command’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Observance at
Patton Hall, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024. Military personnel and civilian
participants alike joined in the tribute, which reflected on the impact of Dr. King’s visionary
leadership and the continuing quest for a harmonious society. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt
Johnson)
Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 15:12
Photo ID:
|8195902
VIRIN:
|240111-A-AI704-1038
|Resolution:
|6160x3100
|Size:
|2.69 MB
Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARCENT celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USARCENT celebrates legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
