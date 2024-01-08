Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARCENT celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 4 of 4]

    USARCENT celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Dr. Alicia Rodriguez, U.S. Army Central’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention
    director, delivers remarks during the command’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Observance at
    Patton Hall, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024. Military personnel and civilian
    participants alike joined in the tribute, which reflected on the impact of Dr. King’s visionary
    leadership and the continuing quest for a harmonious society. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt
    Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 15:12
    Photo ID: 8195902
    VIRIN: 240111-A-AI704-1038
    Resolution: 6160x3100
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USARCENT celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARCENT celebrates legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

    USARCENT
    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    Dr. Martin Luther King
    U.S. Army Central
    Jr. Observance

