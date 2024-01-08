U.S. Army Central Service Members civilians attend the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance
at Patton Hall, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024. The theme for the observance,
“Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On… Not A Day Off,” encouraged individuals to dedicate
the day to community service in remembrance of Dr. King’s legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt.
Egypt Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 15:12
|Photo ID:
|8195900
|VIRIN:
|240111-A-AI704-1085
|Resolution:
|6210x4061
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARCENT celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USARCENT celebrates legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT