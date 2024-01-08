Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARCENT celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 2 of 4]

    USARCENT celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Central Service Members civilians attend the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance
    at Patton Hall, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024. The theme for the observance,
    “Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On… Not A Day Off,” encouraged individuals to dedicate
    the day to community service in remembrance of Dr. King’s legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt.
    Egypt Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 15:12
    This work, USARCENT celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

