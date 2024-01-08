USARCENT celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

U.S. Army Central Service Members civilians attend the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance

at Patton Hall, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024. The theme for the observance,

“Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On… Not A Day Off,” encouraged individuals to dedicate

the day to community service in remembrance of Dr. King’s legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt.

Egypt Johnson)

