    USARCENT celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 3 of 4]

    USARCENT celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, U.S. Army Central commanding general, presents a gift of appreciation
    to Brig. Gen. Jason Kelly, commander of the United States Training Center and Fort Jackson,
    S.C., during the USARCENT Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance at Patton Hall, Shaw Air
    Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024. Kelly commemorated the event that honored the legacy of Dr.
    King, a prominent leader of the civil rights movement. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 15:12
    This work, USARCENT celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARCENT celebrates legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

    USARCENT
    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    Dr. Martin Luther King
    U.S. Army Central
    Jr. Observance

