USARCENT celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, U.S. Army Central commanding general, presents a gift of appreciation

to Brig. Gen. Jason Kelly, commander of the United States Training Center and Fort Jackson,

S.C., during the USARCENT Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance at Patton Hall, Shaw Air

Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024. Kelly commemorated the event that honored the legacy of Dr.

King, a prominent leader of the civil rights movement. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Egypt Johnson)

