USARCENT celebrates legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C.— U.S. Army Central personnel gathered at Patton Hall January 11, 2024, to honor and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in an observance that underscored the principles of equality, justice, and unity.



Military personnel and civilian participants alike joined in the tribute, which reflected on the impact of Dr. King’s visionary leadership and the continuing quest for a harmonious society.



The observance not only paid homage to a transformative figure in American history, but also served as a reminder to Service Members and civilians to dedicate the day to community service in remembrance of Dr. King’s legacy.



Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, USARCENT commanding general, hosted the observance that celebrated the life, legacy, and impact of Dr. King.



Brig. Gen. Jason Kelly, commander of the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, served as the event’s guest speaker and commemorated the event, which was themed, “Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On… Not A Day off.”



“In honor of Dr. King’s service to others, his birthday is a reminder to dedicate time to give back and serve the community. I want to encourage members of the Army team to commit themselves to service,” said Kelly.



Dr. King dedicated his life to a dream of equality. He challenged the nation to not judge people by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.



“We readily embrace the different attributes, experiences, and backgrounds of our Soldiers, civilians, and family members. Diversity, more specifically the variety, enhances and makes us better,” said Kelly.



The Army is committed to the ideals of Dr. King on this National Day of Service. We honor Dr. King’s call to our nation made in his Aug. 28, 1963 “I have a Dream” speech given in Washington, D.C.



During his address, Frank spoke on how Army formations reflect the American population, the diversity of experiences, values, and backgrounds – representing the strength of the U.S. Army.



“We embrace diversity, it is the strength in what we do,” said Frank. “Diversity is one of the reasons why our Army is the best in the world.”



USARCENT is the U.S. Army Service Component Command for the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) and is responsible to the Secretary of the Army for the support and administration of more than 12,000 Soldiers, including those assigned to joint task forces and embassies, across the 21 countries in the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility.

