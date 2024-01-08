USARCENT celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Brig. Gen. Jason Kelly, commander of the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, delivers

a speech during the U.S. Army Central’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. observance at Patton Hall,

Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024. Kelly commemorated the event that honored the

legacy of Dr. King, a prominent leader of the civil rights movement. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt.

Egypt Johnson)

Date Taken: 01.11.2024