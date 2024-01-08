Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistician Soldiers move the Marne Division across Europe [Image 2 of 13]

    Logistician Soldiers move the Marne Division across Europe

    LITHUANIA

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, move an M1 Abrams tank from Rukla, Lithuania, to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team at Pabrade using the M1300 tractor and M1302 trailer enhanced heavy equipment transporter system, Jan. 10, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 13:39
    VIRIN: 240110-A-CJ193-8297
    Location: LT
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

