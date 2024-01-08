Logistician Soldiers move the Marne Division across Europe

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, move an M1 Abrams tank from Rukla, Lithuania, to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team at Pabrade using the M1300 tractor and M1302 trailer enhanced heavy equipment transporter system, Jan. 10, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps.

Date Taken: 01.10.2024
Location: LT