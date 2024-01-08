Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistician Soldiers move the Marne Division across Europe [Image 4 of 13]

    Logistician Soldiers move the Marne Division across Europe

    RUKLA, LITHUANIA

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lee Williams, Spc. Miguel Palma and Spc. Tahj Rephill, all motor transport operators assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, secure an M1 Abrams tank to the M1302 trailer of the enhanced heavy equipment transporter system, while Spc. Colin Byrd, also a motor transport operator for the unit, adjusts the height of the trailer, in Rukla, Lithuania, Jan. 11, 2024. The Soldiers are running continuous transportation missions in support of 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team tank maintenance. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps.

