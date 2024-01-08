U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, unload an M1 Abrams tank from the M1302 trailer, part of the enhanced heavy equipment transporter system, after hauling the tank back to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team at Pabrade, Lithuania, Jan. 10, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 13:39 Photo ID: 8195742 VIRIN: 240110-A-DP764-9639 Resolution: 6309x4206 Size: 3 MB Location: PABRADE, LT Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Logistician Soldiers move the Marne Division across Europe [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.