U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Gil, Sgt. Darren Kuenzli, and Sgt. William Kelly, all motor transport operators assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, secure an M1 Abrams tank onto an M1302 trailer, part of the enhanced heavy equipment transporter system, at Rukla, Lithuania, Jan. 10, 2024. The Soldiers are running continuous transportation missions in support of 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team tank maintenance. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 13:39 Photo ID: 8195743 VIRIN: 240110-A-DP764-9476 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.69 MB Location: PABRADE, LT Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Logistician Soldiers move the Marne Division across Europe [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.