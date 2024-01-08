18th Air Force Commander visits Joint Base Charleston

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Samuel Todd, 437th Airlift Wing commander, Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, Airman 1st Class Jacob Lassiter, 437th Aerial Port specialist, and Col. Michael Freeman, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated passenger terminal at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 8, 2024. The passenger terminal recently underwent renovations and upgrades leading to a grand re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

