18th Air Force Commander visits Joint Base Charleston

From right, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Levi Little, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron hydraulic specialist shift lead, shows Maj. Gen. Corey Martin and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Blount, 18th Air Force leadership, a hands-on demonstration in the hydraulics shop at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 8, 2024. The goal of Martin’s visit was to engage with mobility Airmen, assess the 437th Airlift Wing’s readiness, and discuss quality of life for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

