U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Carlos Berdecia, 437th Operations Group commander, recognize U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carl Kocon, 15th Air Squadron superintendent, for outstanding performance at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 8, 2024. The goal of Martin’s visit was to engage with mobility Airmen, assess the 437th Airlift Wing’s readiness, and discuss quality of life for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 13:05 Photo ID: 8194583 VIRIN: 240108-F-PT849-1039 Resolution: 7649x5056 Size: 9.38 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Air Force Commander visits Joint Base Charleston [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.