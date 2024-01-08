18th Air Force Commander visits Joint Base Charleston

From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Naske, 14th Air Squadron commander, explains changes in heritage decor of the squadron through the years to Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, and Col. Samuel Todd, 437th Airlift Wing commander, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 8, 2024. The goal of Martin’s visit was to engage with mobility Airmen, assess the 437th Airlift Wing’s readiness, and discuss quality of life for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

