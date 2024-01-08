Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Air Force Commander visits Joint Base Charleston [Image 11 of 11]

    18th Air Force Commander visits Joint Base Charleston

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, tours the newly renovated passenger terminal at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 8, 2024. The passenger terminal recently underwent renovations and upgrades leading to a grand re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 13:05
