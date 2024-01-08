Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Lands Aboard Boxer for Integrated Training [Image 5 of 6]

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Lands Aboard Boxer for Integrated Training

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, disembark a CH-53E Super Stallion on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 4, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

