VMM-165 (Rein.) Lands Aboard Boxer for Integrated Training

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to take off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 4, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

