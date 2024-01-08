VMM-165 (Rein.) Lands Aboard Boxer for Integrated Training

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Johnny Snow, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Atlanta, directs a Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, while landing aboard Boxer in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 4, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

