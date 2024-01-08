U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Moises Rodriguez, an aviation ordinance technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Ripon, California, offloads a .50-caliber machine gun from a UH-1Y Venom aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 4, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 04:19
|Photo ID:
|8194107
|VIRIN:
|240104-M-LO557-1108
|Resolution:
|4926x3286
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|RIPON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Lands Aboard Boxer for Integrated Training [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
