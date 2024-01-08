VMM-165 (Rein.) Lands Aboard Boxer for Integrated Training

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Ledua Waqa, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), moves to place wheel chocks and chains on a Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, aboard Boxer in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 4, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

