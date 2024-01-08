Volunteer Training Site Tullahoma, Tennessee – U.S. Army Soldiers with the 30th Troop Command complete qualifications on Jan 06, 2024 at Volunteer Training Site Tullahoma, Tennessee. The Individual Weapons Qualification (IWQ) takes place once a year within the 30th Troop Command.
(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cpl. Kalina Hyche)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 11:47
|Photo ID:
|8193230
|VIRIN:
|240106-Z-HE111-1053
|Resolution:
|6183x4122
|Size:
|12.04 MB
|Location:
|TULLAHOMA, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 30th Troop Command [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
