    30th Troop Command [Image 7 of 7]

    30th Troop Command

    TULLAHOMA, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Kalina Hyche 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Volunteer Training Site Tullahoma, Tennessee – U.S. Army Soldiers with the 30th Troop Command complete qualifications on Jan 06, 2024 at Volunteer Training Site Tullahoma, Tennessee. The Individual Weapons Qualification (IWQ) takes place once a year within the 30th Troop Command.

    (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cpl. Kalina Hyche)

    30th Troop Command IWQ
