30th Troop Command IWQ

Volunteer Training Site Tullahoma, Tennessee – U.S. Army Soldiers with the 30th Troop Command await their individual scores from qualifications on Jan 06, 2024 at Volunteer Training Site Tullahoma, Tennessee. The Individual Weapons Qualification (IWQ) takes place once a year within the 30th Troop Command.



(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cpl. Kalina Hyche)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 11:47 Location: TULLAHOMA, TN, US