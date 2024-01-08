Volunteer Training Site Tullahoma, Tennessee – U.S. Army Soldiers with the 30th Troop Command await their individual scores from qualifications on Jan 06, 2024 at Volunteer Training Site Tullahoma, Tennessee. The Individual Weapons Qualification (IWQ) takes place once a year within the 30th Troop Command.
(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cpl. Kalina Hyche)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 11:47
|Photo ID:
|8193229
|VIRIN:
|240106-Z-HE111-1045
|Resolution:
|5998x3999
|Size:
|8.86 MB
|Location:
|TULLAHOMA, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 30th Troop Command IWQ [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
