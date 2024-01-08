Volunteer Training Site Tullahoma, Tennessee – Soldiers of 30th Troop Command ensure safety at the zero range before qualifications on Jan 05, 2024 at Volunteer Training Site Tullahoma, Tennessee. This ensures that all Soldiers are ready to get the most accuracy with their weapon at the qualification range.



(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cpl. Kalina Hyche)

Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 Photo ID: 8193222 Location: TULLAHOMA, TN, US This work, 30th Troop Command IWQ [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS